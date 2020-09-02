Spain: drivers for development

Published 02 September 2020

In 2019 Spanish cement consumption registered its third consecutive year of recovery but the impact of COVID-19 has now brought fresh uncertainty. Despite the demand situation, Spanish cement association, Oficemen, discusses how the domestic sector continues to evolve and is finding ways to lay the groundwork for future development. By Oficemen, Spain.

In 2019 Spanish cement consumption continued its recovery, increasing by six per cent YoY to approximately 14.3Mta. Growth had mainly been consolidated in the first and second quarters of 2019, as the 3Q19 saw a significant slowdown which was then followed by a contraction in the final quarter. However, full year growth proved a marked change from the 2013-16 period when domestic demand stagnated at approximately 11Mt before picking up again in 2017.

