LEILAC 2 & HeidelbergCement’s pathway to carbon neutrality

Published 07 September 2020

To support its goal to supply carbon-neutral concrete by 2050, HeidelbergCement is developing several initiatives, including the second phase of its LEILAC project. By HeidelbergCement, Germany.

HeidelbergCement is committed to providing carbon-neutral concrete to all its customers by 2050. Considering the impacts of COVID-19, the company has, together with many other DAX companies, urged the German government to ‘maintain climate ambitions’ by using stimulus packages to revive the domestic economy as well as take a real step forward in the Green Economy.

The technologies and business approaches needed to reach 2050 targets are being developed by the cement industry and HeidelbergCement has shown early and persistent engagement in this domain.

The circular economy aspect is being driven by the development of new technologies for concrete recycling and its use as cementitious materials for fresh concrete production.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login