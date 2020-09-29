Holcim’s ‘ready to use’ belt

Published 29 September 2020

When Holcim’s Herrlisheim-près-Colmar site in France was looking to replace its sand extraction conveyor belt, it turned to MLT for its ‘ready-to-use’ belt with ISC® (Integrated Screw Connection), following the successful installation of a previous project. By MLT, France.

MLT (Minet Lacing Technology), based in the Loire region of France, is a major player in conveyor belt splicing. The company generates 85 per cent of its sales in over 120 countries, with eight subsidiaries in the USA, Peru, Spain, Germany, South Africa, Australia, Morocco and very soon Russia.

After many years of research and development, the company owns 14 patents in progress. Among its innovations (including the Super-Screw®, Clip’N Lock®, Self-Lock®, MS fasteners, IFS splice, etc), MLT offers customers a ready-to-use solution – a conveyor belt with an integrated splice called an ISC® (Integrated Screw Connection).

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login