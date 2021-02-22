NIR online analysis for finish mill applications

While near-infrared (NIR) analysis is an established technology for the analysis of raw materials and raw meal in the cement plant, it is now being used as an online analysis system for SO 3 and clinker phases at Nuh Çimento’s finish mill in Hereke, Turkey. By Ismail Dogan and Orhan Karadeniz, Nuh Çimento, Turkey, and Petra Mühlen, SpectraFlow Analytics Ltd, Switzerland.

Nuh Çimento, a major player and independent private cement company in Turkey, started production in 1969. Today it operates three lines with a total clinker and cement capacity of 4.4Mta and 5.8Mta, respectively, at its plant in Hereke.

The company has continued to invest in its operations and the addition of two KHD roller presses upstream of the existing finish mill No 4 has increased cement capacity from 220tph to 410tph.

