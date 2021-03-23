Central Asia market dynamics

The central Asian cement markets of the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan held firm in 2020 despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. GS-Expert discusses the dynamics of both markets, including production levels, trading trends, price developments, fixed asset investments and new capacity additions. By GS-Expert LLC, Russia.

In 2020 cement consumption in the Kyrgyz Republic steadily increased with exception of April due restrictions introduced to curb the coronavirus pandemic. At the end of the 9M20, domestic demand had reached 1.565Mt, 7.8 per cent higher than a year earlier (see Figure 1). Given these year-to-date results, the positive dynamics are expected to have continued, leading demand to reach approximately 1.93-1.98Mt in 2020.

