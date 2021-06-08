Advanced grinding technology to reduce CO2

Dr Michael Clark By

Published 08 June 2021

Dr Michael Clark considers the role of grinding technology in reducing clinker content but retaining the cement strength class.

In the last two Technical Forum articles, we have seen the imperative and challenge to reduce emissions associated with cement manufacture and that the major cement companies recognise this imperative and intend to rise to the challenge.

To date the most effective and popular way to reduce the CO 2 associated with manufacturing cement has been to reduce the clinker content, as CO 2 is only associated with clinker production. Clinker is substituted with other supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs), such as granulated blastfurnace slag (GBS), pulverised fly ash or natural pozzolan, or with fillers such as limestone. It is the best strategy because it addresses both segments of the CO 2 in clinker – the CO 2 from fuel combustion and the CO 2 from the calcination of the calcium carbonate (CaCO 3 ) in the kiln feed.

