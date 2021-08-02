Brazil: striking the right balance

Published 02 August 2021

The Brazilian cement industry has contributed greatly to the country’s development, providing high-quality products in line with demanding sustainability requirements. As the industry adjusts to the impact of COVID-19, producers continue to seek the balance between higher production, maintaining quality and reducing emissions even further. By Sindicato Nacional da Indústria do Cimento (SNIC), Brazil.

In 2020 Brazil’s cement sector achieved a gross revenue of US$4bn (based on an annual average exchange rate), with an impact of about 10 per cent on the gross value added (GVA) of the construction industry (ie, material, machines and equipment industry to construction). Besides that, the sector employed ~75m people directly and indirectly, being a large contributor to employment over the industry’s network. In other words, the Brazilian cement sector is a high economic inductor, leveraging services, trades and industries.

