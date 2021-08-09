Working in the present, looking to the future

Published 09 August 2021

While 2020 was a difficult year for the cement industry, Brazil’s leading cement player adapted and continued its expansion. Sustainability and the health and safety of its staff were key considerations in addressing the challenges of last year and those ahead in 2021. By Marcelo Castelli, Global CEO, Votorantim Cimentos, Brazil.

The year 2020 brought countless challenges to all of us. We experienced a significant transformation as a society, as companies and as people. The COVID-19 pandemic – the biggest crisis our generation has ever faced – led us to make complex decisions in record time. Courage, resilience, dedication and overcoming were the key words of last year, and they will continue to be part of our everyday lives in 2021.

