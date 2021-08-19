Retznei’s alternative transport

For economical and sustainable operations, Lafarge Zementwerke GmbH’s Retznei plant in Austria relies on alternative fuels and raw materials to ignite the new calciner. To transport, store and dose kiln-ready material efficiently, the cement producer awarded BEUMER Group a contract to develop an individual single-source solution, at the core of which is a U-shaped conveyor. By BEUMER Group, Germany.

In the Austrian region of Styria, the small village of Retznei lies directly on the Mur river. Many local inhabitants earn their living from growing grapes, fruit, pumpkins and beans. However, the most important employer in the area is not agriculture-based but is instead focussed on cement production, ie, the Lafarge Zementwerke Retznei plant.

“Cement has been produced in Retznei since 1908,” explains Franz Wratschko, investment manager of the Retznei works. The original owner of the plant, Ehrenhausener Portlandzementwerke, is reported to have had a production rate of 4000-4500 wagons. Today, production at the plant is approximately 625,000tpa. “Our plant is known as an absolute economic motor for this region,” notes Mr Wratschko.

