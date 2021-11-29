Sivas revisited

Published 29 November 2021

Votorantim Cimentos’ Sivas cement plant in Turkey was completed in 2017 as an EP project by Tianjin Cement Industry Design & Research Institute Co (TCDRI), part of Sinoma International Engineering Co. In this report, the company analyses and summarises the fuel characteristics of the plant, special design features and commissioning issues, while providing an update following a return visit in 2019 to focus on self-denitrification. By Jiaomei Ma, Zhongyuan Dai, Bo Fan and Lina Zhang, Tianjin Cement Industry Design & Research Institute Co, Ltd and Sinoma International R&D Institute, China.

The Sivas cement plant in Turkey is part of the Votorantim Cimentos group. At an altitude of 1261m, the cement works is located in the Sivas province in north-central Turkey, about 500km from the capital Ankara.

The 4500tpd clinker project was designed and supplied by Tianjin Cement Industry Design and Research Institute Co (TCDRI), and mainly uses Chinese cement technology and equipment. The scope of the contract included a complete production line: from limestone crushing to bulk cement dispatch. The construction period was guaranteed to be 28 months and included engineering design, mechanical equipment supply, delivered-at-place (DAP) transportation and on-site services. Work began in February 2015 and took only 25 months from contract signing to ‘ignition on’ in March 2016.

