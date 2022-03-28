Optimising Salonit Anhovo’s crushing process

ICR Research By

Published 28 March 2022

When Slovenia-based producer Salonit Anhovo looked to optimise its primary crushing process, thyssenkrupp Cement Technologies implemented a modern, alternative system into an existing building. The new double-shaft hammer crusher was selected to handle demanding feed material and has improved raw material grinding efficiency. By Tim Hücking and Christian Hauschopp, thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, Germany

On the basis of a plant process audit carried out by thyssenkrupp service personnel at Salonit Anhovo’s crushing and grinding plant in Slovenia, an exciting project arose in 2018-19.

The findings of the plant audit showed that the grain sizes produced by the existing primary crusher (type: HBK 25120) were too large. The crushing plant’s output capacity was 500tph with a product size smaller than 70mm, which made it impossible to operate the downstream raw meal grinding plant efficiently. As this crusher was not able to achieve the required material fineness and throughput, an alternative primary crusher solution had to be found to eliminate the process bottleneck.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login