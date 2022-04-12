Bringing down temperature
Vietnam’s tropical climate, with its high humidity, places extra challenges on FICO-YTL’s grinding plant operations in Tay Ninh, affecting the performance of the final product. However, following an upgrade the cement produced in the mill is now of a significantly better quality, while output has increased and power consumption reduced. By Hongzhi Zhu, CETEC Co Ltd, China.
FICO-YTL operates a 0.3Mta grinding plant in the Tan Chau district of Tay Ninh, Vietnam, with a 1.5Mta expansion project currently under way.
The existing grinding system includes a f4.2x13.5m ball mill and a supporting separator (see Figure 1). The open-circuit grinding system has a design capacity of 100tph. The main cement types produced are PCB40 and PCB50.