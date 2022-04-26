Spain's hopes for the future

Published 26 April 2022

Spain’s cement industry saw a more positive 2021 than initially expected as domestic demand took a jump of 11 per cent YoY to support the country’s recovery to pre-pandemic levels. Aniceto Zaragoza, general manager of the country’s cement association, Oficemen, explains the cautious optimism and challenges that lie ahead for the sector. By Aniceto Zaragoza, Oficemen, Spain.

At approximately 14.9Mt, Spanish cement consumption closed 2021 with growth of 11 per cent YoY – a more optimistic result than Oficemen had initially predicted. This expansion allowed the sector to recover the losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and mark a return to pre-pandemic levels.

In 2021 public works regained its position as the main end-market for cement demand. In the two years prior, housing had led the mix. Last year, bidding for civil works amongst all administrations (ie, general, regional and local) grew at a rate of 77.5 per cent YoY. However, this growth should be viewed in light of a low 2020 comparison base when tenders were down by 30 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, in 2021 housing grew by 27 per cent YoY to reach 106,000 units.

