Asia Cement’s SWAP

Published 08 June 2022

The trend for longer bags in baghouses requires cement plants to review their bag cleaning systems. Gas filtration specialist CTP Team recently installed its advanced SWAP technology at Asia Cement’s Pukrang plant in Thailand, which has improved the efficiency and reduced the cost of its bag cleaning system. By Roberto Binago, CTP Srl, Italy.

In the cement sector, baghouses equipped with long bags are increasingly being used to fit new equipment into tight layouts, or to comply with the reuse of existing structures when upgrading old units. These baghouses require highly efficient cleaning technology to ensure they continue to operate at optimum levels. Baghouses supplied by CTP Srl implement Sonic Wave Acceleration Pulse (SWAP) technology for bag cleaning, resulting in enhanced efficiency and increased bag lifetime. With this process the system uses minimum energy consumption thanks to the unique implementation of high-performance components. For these filters, the special design of the low-pressure cleaning system operates in an online mode even when the raw gas has a high dust content.

