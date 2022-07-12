Pisco for Peru

Published 12 July 2022

Caliza Cemento INKA is active in the Peruvian cement and concrete sector and has been supplying the country’s central region with cement since 2007. Now the company is looking forward to bringing its Pisco grinding plant online. ICR speaks with Carlos Choy, Caliza Cemento INKA’s CEO.

ICR: How did the founding of the company come about in 2002? And what did operations consist of at that time?

Carlos Choy (CC): Although the company was registered in 2002, it was not until March 2007 that a 75,000tpa cement plant was inaugurated. It was quite complex to enter the business, mainly due to the bureaucracy of the governmental entities. It seemed that instead of encouraging investment in a highly concentrated and competitive industry, the purpose was to make us give up the project.

Later, during the government of President Alan García, the start-up and inauguration took place and the President himself attended the inauguration because it had been more than 40 years since a new player had entered the Peruvian market to compete and deliver a product of the highest quality.



