Rohožník White is green

ICR Research By

Published 23 August 2022

White cement is used to create some of the greatest architectural landmarks that attract attention all over the globe. In Europe white cement is only produced in a few places, including at the Rohožník cement plant in Slovakia which is owned by Danucem Slovensko, a CRH company. With market-leading positions in Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria, Rohožník White is shipped to 10 other countries, from Switzerland to Bosnia-Herzegovina. By Danucem Slovensko as, Slovakia.

The European cement industry has set an ambition to reach net zero emissions along the cement and concrete value chain by 2050. Achieving this target requires a combination of product innovation and new technologies.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login