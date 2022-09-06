Aggregates go carbon negative

There is a consensus that, to reach net zero by 2050, the cement industry must embrace carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS). This article looks at the potential of CCUS for the treatment of cement residues and the production of lightweight, carbon-negative aggregate, showcasing Carbon8 as a successful example of a scaling start-up. By Dr Paula Carey, Carbon8, UK.

There are an increasing number of projects involving the capture of CO 2 from cement plants, of which the HeidelbergCement’s Brevik cement plant in Norway is the first on an industrial scale. Here, because of its position on the coast, the captured CO 2 can be stored in depleted offshore oil fields in the North Sea.

