ACCSESS for CCS projects

ICR Research By

Published 13 September 2022

Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) is an important pillar of HeidelbergCement’s carbon neutrality roadmap. As part of Project ACCSESS, the company will be the first to pilot CCUS technology in eastern Europe by demonstrating post-combustion capture technology at its Górażdże cement plant in Poland. With three main focal points, the intiative aims to connect European carbon capture projects with CO 2 transport and storage under the Northern Lights initiative. By HeidelbergCement, Germany.

Environmental responsibility and the path to carbon neutrality are always at the centre of HeidelbergCement’s business. To accelerate the transformation towards a sustainable future, the company has recently tightened its climate targets and now aims to reduce specific net CO 2 emissions to 400kg/t of cementitious material by 2030. Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) is one key lever to significantly reduce otherwise unavoidable greenhouse gas emissions in the cement industry, and therefore an important pillar of HeidelbergCement’s carbon neutrality roadmap.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login