A matter of scale

Published 27 September 2022

While significant advances have been made in carbon capture technology for the cement industry, the issues of scale and cost loom large over the sector. A modular approach to the introduction and development of carbon capture systems could well be the solution to tackle both. By Aniruddha Sharma, Carbon Clean, UK.

In recent decades we have seen a worldwide construction boom, with an historic rise in economic development and urbanisation in many corners of the world increasing demand for new buildings and infrastructure. This activity has accelerated the need for cement – in the USA, for instance, low interest rates combined with numerous stimulus programmes have fuelled strong demand for cement products over the past 18 months. Even with ongoing supply chain concerns, there is little reason to suspect a long-term shift in this momentum. According to recent analysis, cement demand worldwide is forecast to rise by 2.9 per cent annually up to 2025.

