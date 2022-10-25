CemNet.com » Magazine Articles » Tapping ultimate WHR potential

Tapping ultimate WHR potential

By ICR Newsroom
Published 25 October 2022

Tagged Under: waste heat recovery WHR 

Reducing the carbon footprint of cement production and introducing captive electricity generation have become priorities for Turkish cement producer Nuh Çimento. After nine years of waste heat recovery (WHR) experience at its Hereke cement works, the company has gathered a considerable amount of data that can be used to assess WHR efficiency and tap its ultimate potential. By Halim Tekkesin, Sami Zengin, Turgut Atakorkut and Sabri Karabay, Nuh Çimento, Turkey.

Nuh Çimento now has over nine years of waste heat recovery operating experience since its installation

of a 18MW steam turbine-based plant in 2013 (pictured)

Since its inception in 1966, Nuh Çimento has reached a clinker capacity of 4.5Mta (2021) at its integrated cement plant in Hereke, Turkey, consuming almost 580GWh of electricity annually.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login




 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com