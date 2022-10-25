Tapping ultimate WHR potential

ICR Newsroom By

Published 25 October 2022

Reducing the carbon footprint of cement production and introducing captive electricity generation have become priorities for Turkish cement producer Nuh Çimento. After nine years of waste heat recovery (WHR) experience at its Hereke cement works, the company has gathered a considerable amount of data that can be used to assess WHR efficiency and tap its ultimate potential. By Halim Tekkesin, Sami Zengin, Turgut Atakorkut and Sabri Karabay, Nuh Çimento, Turkey.

Since its inception in 1966, Nuh Çimento has reached a clinker capacity of 4.5Mta (2021) at its integrated cement plant in Hereke, Turkey, consuming almost 580GWh of electricity annually.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login