Turkish ambitions
After a challenging 2021, the Turkish cement sector is preparing for more hopeful times ahead with domestic sales expected to be supported by new investments from the 2H22. There are also a number of priorities for the domestic cement industry, including environmental endeavours and promoting the use of roller compacted concrete roads. By TÜRKÇIMENTO, Turkey.
The Turkish cement sector is home to a total of 56 integrated and 21 grinding facilities spread throughout the country. Not only is Turkey the fifth-largest cement producer in the world and leading manufacturer in Europe, it is also the world’s second-largest cement and clinker exporter, servicing over 100 markets.
Non-governmental entity TÜRKÇIMENTO is the umbrella group for the Turkish cement industry and represents 66 production facilities, 51 of which are integrated units and 15 are grinding plants.