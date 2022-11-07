Scandinavia’s CO2 conundrum

Published 07 November 2022

The Scandinavian countries of Denmark, Norway and Sweden are home to ~7.3Mta of cement production capacity. This is at odds with government plans to quicken the pace of decarbonisation in a bloc that already has one of the world’s most aggressive CO 2 targets. Yet, greater use of alternative fuels, carbon taxes and advances in CCUS may help solve this conundrum.

As they recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scandinavian economies saw significant GDP growth in 2021 with the IMF noting growth between 3.9-4.8 per cent YoY. Leader of the pack, Sweden, posted GDP growth of 4.8 per cent, representing a robust turnaround from a 2.9 per cent contraction in 2020. Denmark’s economy expanded by 4.1 per cent, not seen since 1994, while Norway’s GDP advanced by 3.9 per cent YoY.

