The eye of the kiln

ICR Research By

Published 28 February 2023

Thermographic vision has improved the accuracy of kiln monitoring systems and enabled cement plants to spot potential issues early. At Votorantim Cimentos’ plant in Malaga, Spain, VisionTIR installed an RKS300 system to help the facility improve its refractory identification and reduce energy costs. By VisionTIR, Spain.

The temperature in the kiln is a key factor in clinker production and its control is governed not only by the cement quality required but also by kiln maintenance costs, a major part of total production costs at a cement plant.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login