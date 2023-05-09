Sintek's growth and vision

ICR Research By

Published 09 May 2023

Turkey-based Sintek Group continues to build on its strength both at home and overseas in the areas of project development, turnkey engineering, logistics and R&D. Onur Atakay, founder partner of the group, speaks to ICR about the company’s international growth markets and its vision to support the cement industry’s vital decarbonisation strategies. By ICR Research, UK.

ICR: The cement sector knows Sintek as a company operating both in Turkey and internationally. In which regions are you active and can you give us an overview of your main cement industry references?

Onur Atakay (OA): We are a company based in Turkey that also operates in Europe, Africa and North America. Sintek has subsidiaries in The Netherlands, the US, the UAE and Côte d’Ivoire. We have developed significant turnkey cement plants of various capacities, particularly in Turkey, Côte d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Cameroon, Guinea and Sudan.

In the European market, we assist potential customers in the areas of project development, engineering and turnkey projects. Sintek BV, our Amsterdam-based subsidiary, serves potential European customers and African sites. The efficient implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change has created significant advantages in Europe. Our major objective with Sintek BV is to capitalise on these advantages. Furthermore, we have also begun serving US locations through our North American subsidiary. As Sintek Group, we demonstrate our strength in the overseas market by working in a variety of industries, including cement, energy, iron and steel, and logistics.

