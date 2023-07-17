An alternative fuel firing solution for Asia Cement

Asia Cement has been making important strides towards environmentally friendly, sustainable cement operations by increasing its alternative fuel thermal substitution rate using waste-derived fuels. Since 2021, its Jecheon cement works in South Korea has been operating a KHD alternative fuel firing solution in the calciner, overcoming strongly varying fuel quality without the need for pre-processing, and resulting in reduced emissions. By Kang Bong Hee and Won Phil Sung, Asia Cement Co Ltd, South Korea, and Johannes Sellmann, Humboldt Wedag GmbH, Germany.

As one of the leading cement producers in South Korea, Asia Cement has taken the first steps to making its cement production environmentally friendly and sustainable, following the roadmap of the Global Cement and Concrete Association whose members are jointly pursuing the goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050.

