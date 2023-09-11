Geopolymer cements to address the GHG challenge

Published 11 September 2023

Mineral carbonation is being explored within the cement and concrete industry to chemically convert CO 2 emissions into stable minerals leading to permanent CO 2 storage within cementitious materials. Teesside University, UK, is collaborating with nine other industrial partners to decarbonise the cement industry through innovative technology that supports the industrial-scale production of carbon-neutral geopolymer cement through the use of historical industrial by-products and wastes. By Professor David Hughes MIMMM, Dr Sina Rezaei-Gomari and Dr Kamal Elyasi-Gomari, Teesside University, UK.

Global warming remains one of the most critical environmental challenges that we face today, and it is our collective responsibility to find impactful solutions. CO 2 is a key greenhouse gas that is responsible for global warming. As a result of human activity, over 40bnta of CO 2 are produced. This will lead us to invent new technology to radically reduce CO 2 emissions from heavy industries such as the cement sector.

As construction demand for cement and concrete continues to expand globally, the industry must urgently address its impact on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives.

