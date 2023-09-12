Turkey’s low-carbon contributions

ICR Newsroom By

Published 12 September 2023

The past few years have seen changing trends in the Turkish cement sector. As the country looks to the road ahead, Volkan Bozay, CEO of Turkish cement manufacturers association TürkÇimento, discusses the cement industry’s role in earthquake reconstruction efforts, and its contribution to low-carbon production and policies.

ICR: Please can you provide a high-level overview of the Turkish cement sector in terms of the number of players, domestic capacity, consumption and production trends and exports?

Volkan Bozay (VB): The Turkish cement sector operates with 56 integrated and 21 grinding facilities, giving 120Mta of clinker capacity, spread throughout the country. The sector is the fifth-largest producer in the world and the leading manufacturer in Europe. It is also the world’s second-largest exporter and provides services in over 100 markets in its field.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login