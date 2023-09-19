Foundations for the future

ICR Research By

Published 19 September 2023

While cement demand declined in Turkey in 2022, the country’s cement producers expect to supply the domestic market with significant volumes in 2023 as Turkey rebuilds after the devastating earthquake of early 2023. The industry itself continues to improve its carbon emissions through the use of alternative energy sources. By TÜRKÇIMENTO, Turkey

Turkey’s economy faced a very challenging time in 2022 as a result of negative factors in both domestic and global conditions. Inflation played a key part with consumer (CPI) and producer (PPI) inflation rates reaching their highest level in 23 and 27 years, respectively. The difference between CPI and PPI has reached an all-time high this year. In the 1Q23 Turkey’s economy saw growth of four per cent.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login