Towards Germany’s first fully-decarbonised cement plant

Published 10 October 2023

Heidelberg Materials’ new GeZero project will completely decarbonise cement production at the Geseke plant in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The first of its kind project will establish a full carbon capture and storage value chain for an inland site and is expected to capture 700,000tpa of CO 2 from 2029. Here, the company outlines the project’s scope and set-up for full-scale carbon capture. By Heidelberg Materials, Germany.

The EU Innovation Fund, one of the world’s largest funding programmes for innovative low-carbon technologies, has selected Heidelberg Materials’ groundbreaking GeZero carbon capture and storage (CCS) project to develop a “grant agreement”. As part of the project, a completely new operating concept is being implemented in the company’s cement works in Geseke, Germany.

