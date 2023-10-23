Australia embraces low carbon

The carbon tax has had a profound effect on Australia’s cement industry, which has expanded its clinker grinding facilities and channelled investment into decarbonisation measures. New players are also keen to enter the market while the government looks at preventing carbon leakage in the face of growing imports.

Australia’s economy did not dip as severely as many other countries in the neighbouring southeast Asian region when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Still, the economy did shrink by 2.1 per cent in 2020 before bouncing back with 4.9 per cent growth in 2021, according to the IMF. Such a growth spurt was only partially maintained in 2022 when GDP expanded by a further 3.8 per cent.

