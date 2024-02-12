CemNet.com » Magazine Articles » Solar power for Avellaneda

Solar power for Avellaneda

By ICR Research
Published 12 February 2024

Tagged Under: Argentina South America Cementos Avellaneda solar power alternative energy 

Argentine cement producer Cementos Avellaneda recently inaugurated its 22MW La Calera Solar Park in San Luis, Argentina. The project will provide the company with over half of its electrical power requirement at its San Luis cement plant and represents an important step towards the decarbonisation of its operations. By Cementos Molins, Spain.

Cementos Avellaneda’s 22MW La Calera Solar Park is expected to provide 55 per cent of the electrical energy

requirements of the company’s San Luis cement plant and avoid the emission of 22,600tpa of CO2

(© Cementos Avellaneda)

In a significant milestone for both Cementos Avellaneda, a company owned by Cementos Molins (Spain) and Votorantim Cimentos (Brazil), and the renewable energy sector in Argentina, the inauguration of the La Calera Solar Park represents a considerable investment of US$25m. La Calera aims to supply renewable electrical energy to the San Luis Industrial Plant, which currently produces more than 1Mta of cement and over 0.65Mta of clinker.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login




 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com