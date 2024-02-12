Solar power for Avellaneda

Argentine cement producer Cementos Avellaneda recently inaugurated its 22MW La Calera Solar Park in San Luis, Argentina. The project will provide the company with over half of its electrical power requirement at its San Luis cement plant and represents an important step towards the decarbonisation of its operations. By Cementos Molins, Spain.

In a significant milestone for both Cementos Avellaneda, a company owned by Cementos Molins (Spain) and Votorantim Cimentos (Brazil), and the renewable energy sector in Argentina, the inauguration of the La Calera Solar Park represents a considerable investment of US$25m. La Calera aims to supply renewable electrical energy to the San Luis Industrial Plant, which currently produces more than 1Mta of cement and over 0.65Mta of clinker.

