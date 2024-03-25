CemNet.com » Magazine Articles » Higher AF rates through new satellite burner design

Higher AF rates through new satellite burner design

By ICR Research
Published 25 March 2024

Tagged Under: kiln burners kiln Alternative Fuels 

To achieve higher thermal substitution rates (TSRs) cement producers rely on advances in kiln burner technology and suitable strategies to overcome any issues in the burning process. The use of innovative satellite burners in the kiln firing process can support higher TSR rates. By ROCKTEQ GmbH, Germany.

Figure 1: comparison of SRF from a kiln burner and a satellite burner trajectories derived from Analytical

Air Classification results and an assumed burner setting. The residence time (Rt) ends when the heavy

matter reaches the clinker bed. The thickness of the trajectories in the analysed fuel mixture also

represents the proportion of each fraction (Source: H Baier 2)

Cement plant operators have successfully implemented various levels of fossil fuel substitution with alternative fuels (AFs), achieving substitution rates exceeding 90 per cent in some cases during prolonged operations. Although calciners can achieve substitution levels up to 100 per cent, significant further increases in substituting fossil fuels within the cement manufacturing process can only be attained through advancements in kiln burner technology.

