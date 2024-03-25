Higher AF rates through new satellite burner design

Published 25 March 2024

To achieve higher thermal substitution rates (TSRs) cement producers rely on advances in kiln burner technology and suitable strategies to overcome any issues in the burning process. The use of innovative satellite burners in the kiln firing process can support higher TSR rates. By ROCKTEQ GmbH, Germany.

Cement plant operators have successfully implemented various levels of fossil fuel substitution with alternative fuels (AFs), achieving substitution rates exceeding 90 per cent in some cases during prolonged operations. Although calciners can achieve substitution levels up to 100 per cent, significant further increases in substituting fossil fuels within the cement manufacturing process can only be attained through advancements in kiln burner technology.

