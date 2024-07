Sintek’s sustainability and innovation synergy

ICR Research By

Published 08 July 2024

ICR speaks with Sintek Group Founder Partner, Onur Atakay, about the group’s European ambitions and its expansion in North America, as well as its commitment to produce solutions for cement producers to achieve their low-carbon intentions by developing sustainable logistics solutions and tap into the circular economy. By ICR Research, UK.

