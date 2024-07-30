BUA Cement commissions Sokoto Line 5
Nigeria’s cement industry continues its growth with the commissioning of BUA Cement’s fifth line at its Sokoto cement plant in the first quarter of 2024. By BUA Cement, Nigeria
