BUA Cement commissions Sokoto Line 5

ICR Research By

Published 30 July 2024

Nigeria’s cement industry continues its growth with the commissioning of BUA Cement’s fifth line at its Sokoto cement plant in the first quarter of 2024. By BUA Cement, Nigeria

