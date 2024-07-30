CemNet.com » Magazine Articles » BUA Cement commissions Sokoto Line 5

BUA Cement commissions Sokoto Line 5

By ICR Research
Published 30 July 2024

Tagged Under: Case Study BUA Cement Sokoto Nigeria West Africa Africa 

Nigeria’s cement industry continues its growth with the commissioning of BUA Cement’s fifth line at its Sokoto cement plant in the first quarter of 2024. By BUA Cement, Nigeria

BUA Cement saw the completion of its Line 5 at the Sokoto plant, Nigeria, in the first quarter of 2024,

bringing an additional 3Mta online at the site (© BUA Cement)

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login




 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com