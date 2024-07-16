Fit for a low-carbon future

ICR Research By

Published 16 July 2024

As China transforms to meet its dual carbon goals, the country’s cement industry has made significant progress in terms of energy-saving technologies and decarbonisation of its operations. In recent years, China Gezhouba Group Cement Co Ltd has made significant investments in modernising its production lines to meet decarbonisation targets at its cement plants, including at its subsidiary, Gezhouba Yicheng Cement Co Ltd. By Dan Yang, China Gezhouba Group Cement Co Ltd, and Mengnan Hu, Gezhouba Yicheng Cement Co Ltd, China

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login