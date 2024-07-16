Fit for a low-carbon future
As China transforms to meet its dual carbon goals, the country’s cement industry has made significant progress in terms of energy-saving technologies and decarbonisation of its operations. In recent years, China Gezhouba Group Cement Co Ltd has made significant investments in modernising its production lines to meet decarbonisation targets at its cement plants, including at its subsidiary, Gezhouba Yicheng Cement Co Ltd. By Dan Yang, China Gezhouba Group Cement Co Ltd, and Mengnan Hu, Gezhouba Yicheng Cement Co Ltd, China