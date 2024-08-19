Meeting the low-cost NOx reduction challenge

In anticipation of stricter future emissions regulations, Taiheiyo Engineering Corp has been developing various cement kiln NO x reduction technologies. The most recent breakthrough combines the company’s new NO x reduction technology with selective non-catalytic reduction to achieve significant reduction rates at low cost. By Toshiaki Hirose, Taiheiyo Engineering Corp, Japan

The regulated limits for NO x emissions from cement kilns have become increasingly stricter and today NO x reduction is one of the key sustainability challenges for the cement industry.

Conventionally, it was believed that selective catalytic reduction (SCR) was the only way to achieve these limits for NO x emissions. However, since SCR investment and running costs are very high, the quest for a low-cost innovative NO x reduction technology has been an important goal for the cement industry.

Conventional NO x reduction technology

The first generation: Taiheiyo Two-Stage Combustion System

Taiheiyo Engineering Corp (TEC) has been commercialising its NO x reduction technology, the Taiheiyo Two-Stage Combustion System for NSP kilns, for over a decade.

This technology comprises one or two deNO x burners installed at the low oxygen area between the riser duct and the calciner, where part of the calciner fuel is combusted. So, NO x from the kiln is reduced and NO x generation is suppressed in the calciner.

By combusting ~30 per cent of calciner fuel by deNO x burners, ~10-30 per cent of NO x emissions can be reduced at the stack (depending on the number and position of the deNO x burners).

Based on this result, it was expected that NO x emissions could be reduced further by increasing the fuel to the deNO x burners. However, taking into account coating issues at the riser duct, the fuel to the deNO x burners was limited to up to ~30 per cent of calciner fuel.

The second generation: Taiheiyo DeNO x System

To increase the fuel to the deNO x burners without causing coating issues, TEC developed the Taiheiyo DeNO x System by combining the Taiheiyo Two-Stage Combustion System with the Taiheiyo Coating Solution (TCS) System.

However, even with the Taiheiyo DeNO x System, the fuel to the deNO x burners was limited to up to 50 per cent of calciner fuel (see Table 1).

Table 1: NO x reduction effect with Taiheiyo DeNO x system Without NO x reduction technology Taiheiyo DeNO x system (deNO x burners + TCS system) Fuel rate fed to deNO x burners (%) 0 50 66.8 Stack NO x reduction rate (%) 0 14 30 Plastic waste feeding point Calciner Calciner Calciner Coating on the riser duct No issue No issue Issue

TEC’s latest NO x reduction technology

In recent years, TEC has been developing and commercialising its TTR®-G technology to gasify plastic waste using hot meal for the efficient use of alternative fuels. The gas from the TTR®-G system contains a considerable level of hydrocarbons that are highly effective in reducing NO x as shown in the following reaction formulas:

• NO + CO → N 2 + CO 2

• NO + CmHn → NH 3 + CO

• NH 3 + O 2 → NH 2 + H 2 O

• NH 2 + NO → N 2 + H 2 O

Figure 2 provides an outline of the new NO x reduction technology.

Hot meal with a temperature of 740°C is extracted from the bottom of the second cyclone chute and enters the TTR-G system. The hot meal and plastic waste are mixed together in the system, and the mixed material (hot meal and residue of plastic waste) and flammable gas are discharged via separate routes. They are subsequently merged and fed into the riser duct.

The outlet temperature from the TTR-G system is controlled at 520°C. As all hot meal in the second cyclone from the bottom would have originally entered the calciner, the flow of hot meal is the same even if a portion of it is extracted and enters through the TTR-G system. Therefore, kiln operations are not affected.

Furthermore, the low temperature of the mixed material and flammable gas feeding to the riser duct prevent coating. Therefore, 100 per cent of the calciner fuel can be combusted by the deNO x burners. TEC also improved the design of the deNO x burners to enable the efficient mixing of the TTR-G gas and the NO x reducing agent. As a result, NO x emissions at the stack can be reduced by 40 per cent.

Table 2: NO x reduction effect with TTR®-G + deNO x burners + SNCR Without NO x reduction technology TTR®-G + deNO x burners + SNCR Fuel rate fed to deNO x burners (%) 0 100 Stack NO x reduction rate (%) 0 70 Plastic waste feeding point Calciner TTR-G Coating on the riser duct No issue No issue

New NO x reduction technology + SNCR

To further develop its NO x reduction technology, TEC has combined the new NO x reduction technology (TTR-G + deNO x burners) with SNCR to achieve a NO x reduction rate of ~70 per cent. Table 2 shows the NO x reduction effect.

Lower heat demand

Table 3 shows a comparison between TTR-G and direct feeding of plastic waste to the calciner.

Table 3: comparison of heat loss between TTR®-G and direct feeding of plastic waste to the calciner Plastic waste feeding point Plastic waste feed rate (tph) Specific gas volume – IDF (Nm3/kg clinker) Gas temperature – IDF (°C) Heat loss of exhaust gas (kJ/kg clinker) CO (ppm) Heat loss of unburnt CO (kJ/kg clinker) Total heat loss (kJ/kg clinker) Direct feeding to calciner 10 1.74 341 891.8 6436 34.5 1036.2 TTR-G 10 1.59 316 752.7 4519 22.2 845.6 Difference 0 -0.14 -25 -139.1 -1917 12.3 190.6

According to Table 3, the gasification process also improved combustibility and reduced CO concentration, specific gas volume, and gas temperature at the IDF outlet. Therefore, by reducing the heat loss of exhaust gas, including unburnt CO at the IDF outlet, the reduction in heat consumption was 190.6kJ/kg of clinker (coal equivalent: 1.64 tph).

Conclusion

High NO x reduction effect

Taiheiyo Engineering Corp’s new NO x reduction technology (TTR-G + deNO x burners) and SNCR can achieve almost the same NO x reduction efficiency as SCR (see Table 4).

Table 4: NO x reduction technologies and their effectiveness NO x reduction technology NO x reduction rate (%) SNCR 30 TTR-G + deNO x burners 40 TTR-G + deNO x burners + SNCR 70 SCR 80

Furthermore, the amount of NO x -reducing agent by the new NO x reduction technology is enormous compared with the amount of NO x generated in the cement kiln. Therefore, further NO x reduction is possible by improving the mixture of the NO x -reducing agent and NO x .

In addition, a reduction in CO concentration can be confirmed due to the improved combustibility by gasification and a reduction of total hydrocarbon emissions is expected.

Low investment cost

The investment cost of the new NO x reduction technology is ~20 per cent of the investment cost of SCR.

In addition, large-scale modification of the preheater, such as increasing the volume of the calciner, is not required. The system’s installation work can be completed within a month during the maintenance period.

Improvement of the clinker production process

The new NO x reduction technology has several advantages, as it:

• improves combustibility

• reduces heat consumption compared with direct feeding to the calciner

• prevents coating issues

• contributes to stable operation.