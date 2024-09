Co-processing potential for the Vietnamese cement industry

Published 23 September 2024

Vietnam’s cement industry accounts for 17 per cent of the country’s fossil fuel-derived CO 2 emissions. The drive towards net zero by 2050, supported by the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and an improved waste management paradigm, is expected to strengthen co-processing in cement kilns. By Dr Kåre Helge Karstensen and Palash Kumar Saha, Foundation for Scientific and Industrial Research (SINTEF), Norway

