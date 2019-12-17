Arabian Cement Co adjusts completion date for Rabigh plant

On the back of project delays, Arabian Cement Co announced earlier this year that its new grinding plant in Rabigh, Saudi Arabia, was due for completion in the 1Q20 with commercial operations expected to begin in the following quarter.



The company says the cement mills in Rabigh are 99.4 per cent completed. However, this has now been pushed back further. Commercial operations have now been projected to begin in the third quarter of 2020.

The second phase of building of the clinker line is still under study, the company reports.

