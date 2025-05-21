Advertisement

Türkiye-based Medcem plans to build a GBP35m (US$46.9m) deep-water cement terminal at the former P&O site at Gladstone Dock, Liverpool, UK. The terminal will initially consist of four silos with a total storage capacity of 45,000t, designed to handle cement and supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs).

The 23.2ha site allows for future expansion and increased storage capacity in subsequent phases, according to Peel Ports, the port’s owner.

Enver Celikbas, business development and investments director at Medcem, said to the Construction Index: “This new terminal significantly strengthens our presence in the UK market, consolidating our position as the leading provider of low-carbon cement and cementitious materials in Europe.

“The logistical advantages of Liverpool allow us to enhance our ability to accommodate large vessels and product handling. This strengthens our supply chain, ensuring a more efficient and reliable service for our clients across the region. We are also proud to partner with a leading name in the maritime industry, Peel Ports, that shares our dedication to sustainability.”

The construction work is expected to start at the end of this month with completion scheduled for mid-2026.