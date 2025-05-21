Advertisement

Ecocem announced a EUR170m (US$192.5m) investment in the construction of four new cement production Iines in France to accelerate the delivery of its ACT scalable low-carbon cement technology. This investment is in addition to the EUR50m investment at Ecocem’s Dunkirk facility to deliver its first ACT production line. These new industrial facilities will be located in the Fos-sur-Mer and Dunkirk areas.

When commissioned in 2028-30, the new lines will enable Ecocem to supply a total of 1.9Mta of ACT cement, reducing CO 2 emissions by 800,000tpa. In addition, it is expected that the projects will create 60 long-term jobs in France.

ACT technology is the result of 10 years of research and development by Ecocem and is proven to deliver a 70 per cent reduced carbon footprint compared to average cement. The challenge now is to deploy its production throughout Europe and beyond.