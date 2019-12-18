PPC joins the WCA as a Corporate Member

The World Cement Association (WCA) has welcomed PPC as a corporate member.

Speaking about PPC's desire to join the WCA, Roland van Wijnen, CEO of PPC said: "We expect that WCA will help us to leverage and expand our existing expertise to achieve best practice in cement operations for the benefit of our customers and to further improve our environmental performance.

"Through WCA, we are also looking to connect with the worldwide cement industry and stay up to date with the latest developments."

Meanwhile, Ian Riley, CEO of WCA, added: "Over the next 30 years, the cement industry will grow faster in sub-Saharan Africa than any other region. What happens in Africa really matters to the future of the worldwide industry. We are pleased to welcome one of the leading cement producers in sub-Saharan Africa and look forward to working together to promote an efficient and sustainable industry."

