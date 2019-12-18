Chip Mong INSEE Cement and Siam City Cement launch waste manufacturing facility

Chip Mong INSEE Cement Corp has launched a new industrial waste manufacturing facility in Banteay Meas district, Kampot province, Cambodia. The new unit can process 10tph of industrial waste and more than 7000tpm.

The new facility is a joint venture between Chip Mong Group, which holds 60 per cent of shares, and Thailand's Siam City Cement Corp, which has a 40 per cent stake in the project. According to Leang Khun, chairman of Chip Mong Insee Corp, the Chip Mong Ecocycle investment cost US$4m.

