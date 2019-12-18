CemNet.com » Cement News » Chip Mong INSEE Cement and Siam City Cement launch waste manufacturing facility

Chip Mong INSEE Cement and Siam City Cement launch waste manufacturing facility

18 December 2019


Chip Mong INSEE Cement Corp has launched a new industrial waste manufacturing facility in Banteay Meas district, Kampot province, Cambodia. The new unit can process 10tph of industrial waste and more than 7000tpm.

The new facility is a joint venture between Chip Mong Group, which holds 60 per cent of shares, and Thailand's Siam City Cement Corp, which has a 40 per cent stake in the project. According to Leang Khun, chairman of Chip Mong Insee Corp, the Chip Mong Ecocycle investment cost US$4m.

