Peruvian company Cemento Yura (Gloria Group) has commenced operation of a 30MW peak photovoltaic plant covering 45ha and comprising 51,264 solar panels at its plant in Arequipa.

It is the first company in Peru to open such a plant, completing a project which began in 2019. The energy generated by the new infrastructure is expected to be around 80.65GWh annually, accounting for around 30 per cent of its overall energy requirements and increasing the competitiveness both of the 4.2Mta plant and the wider Arequipa region.

Cemento Yura Manager, Juan Carlos Burga, said it highlights the company's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint: “We know the impact that the cement industry has on the planet, so we are working on different initiatives that allow us to reduce our environmental footprint while creating quality products.”