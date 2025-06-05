Advertisement

Fauji Cement Co’s new 7.5MW solar power plant has successfully generated 10mkWh of clean and renewable energy at Dera Khan, Pakistan. This significant achievement reflects Fauji Cement’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and green energy. The company is committed to enhancing its green energy portfolio with additional renewable energy projects in the future, paving the way for a cleaner, more energy-efficient tomorrow.

This initiative supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), as well as industry, innovation and infrastructure (SDG 9), and responsible consumption and production (SDG12). The new solar power plant also contributes to the need for climate action as laid out in SDG13.