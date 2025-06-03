Advertisement

Holcim UK has announced the national roll-out of a fuel reforming technology developed by Fuelre4m throughout the UK. The agreement marks the first time this kind of fuel treatment has been introduced at commercial scale in the UK construction and quarrying sectors. Holcim tracked the impact using standard fuel flow and engine data monitoring tools, ensuring the results reflected real working conditions. Following three years of successful trials, over 200 sites will now deploy Fuelre4m’s Re4mx technology to reduce fuel use, lower emissions, and improve performance with no engine modifications.

Edern Lalanne, Holcim UK supply chain director, commented: “This agreement is the result of meticulous testing, collaboration, and operational learning. We have seen consistent results with Re4mx across a wide range of use cases, and it aligns directly with our commitment to sustainable innovation and operational excellence. This is about measurable outcomes, not promises, and Fuelre4m has delivered both the data and the support to back it up. This is part of our mission to make sustainable construction a reality and continues our journey to achieve net-zero by 2050. The introduction of low carbon fuels is a key part of this strategy.



During trials, Re4mx helped achieve:

• a 15-20 per cent drop in fuel use

• up to 23 per cent fewer emissions from fuel burned, including CO 2 , NO x and particulate matter

• improved combustion quality and smoother engine performance, including lower exhaust temperatures

• zero disruption to operations: no engine changes, no downtime, and no retrofit required

• greater consistency and predictability in fleet fuel performance.

Rob Mortimer, CEO of Fuelre4m Group, said: “We are proud to formalise our partnership with Holcim UK after more than three years of on-the-ground testing. This contract is not just about supplying product, it is about delivering integrated solutions. From inventory management and digital oversight to emissions tracking and site-level service, our focus is practical decarbonisation with immediate operational impact. Holcim has set a clear benchmark for commitment and leadership in this space.”



The two companies are also exploring how to extend this impact to additional transport and logistics providers across the wider construction supply chain.



Fuelre4m’s Re4mx solution is currently available in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, supported by its full logistics and digital network.