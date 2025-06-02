Advertisement

Holcim is exploring the use of char as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels in cement manufacturing. As part of the Plastics2Olefins (P20) project, the company is testing char’s potential to reduce emissions and support the circular economy.

“As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim brings its industrial expertise to the Plastics2Olefins project by playing a critical role in validating and integrating char, a by-product of the plastic pyrolysis process, as an alternative fuel source in cement production,” explains Cristina Gómez, plant manager of Geocycle, a part of Holcim.

Holcim’s P2O role

Holcim Spain actively contributes to the Plastics2Olefins initiative through its involvement in Work Packages (WP) 3 and 6, focusing on char characterisation and industrial-scale trials. In WP3, Holcim is evaluating char samples made from different types of plastic waste. “Since char properties can vary depending on the feedstock, the company is conducting detailed evaluations – looking at calorific value, moisture content, heavy metals, halogens, and sulphur levels, among other parameters,” says Ms Gómez.

These tests help determine whether the char can safely and effectively replace fossil fuels like petroleum coke or coal in cement kilns.

In WP6, Holcim is running full-scale industrial trials at its cement plants. These trials aim to understand how char behaves during combustion, how it affects emissions like CO2, NO x , and SO x , and whether it impacts the stability of the production process or the quality of the cement itself.

Current status and findings

Holcim has already made significant progress in the project. Char samples produced at the Repsol pilot plant are being tested at two of Holcim Group’s specialised facilities: the Quality Central Laboratory (LCC) and Geocycle Albox.



“These comprehensive tests provide a solid understanding of char’s properties and help anticipate how it will perform in real-world industrial conditions,” notes Ms Gómez.

Holcim has also started experimenting with blends of petcoke and char, looking to fine-tune a mix that balances energy performance, sustainability, and compliance with environmental regulations.