Monarch Cement has formally inaugurated its 97-acre solar facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 23 May at its plant in Humboldt, Kansas.

The project, first announced in February last year, partnered Monarch with Evergy Energy Solutions. The solar farm is capable of meeting up to one third of the 1.37Mta cement plant’s energy needs, with a capacity of 20MW of direct current and 17.4MW of alternating current. Its annual production capacity is 35MkWh.

In terms of its environmental benefits it is claimed the plant is equivalent to planting 50,000 trees. In addition, Evergy planted native pollinator-friendly grasses and plants which have a deeper root system to increase the underground biomass, thereby capturing carbon and improving water infiltration of the soil.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Monarch CEO Walter Wulf Jr, Webber, and Evergy Vice President, Jason Humphrey.

