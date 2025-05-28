Advertisement

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing US$50m in a Eurobond issued by Çimko Cimento ve Beton Sanayi, a joint stock company incorporated in Türkiye.

Çimko (Sanko Holding group) will use the proceeds of the US$300m Eurobond issue to finance its decarbonisation investment programme, as well as to refinance. The Eurobond will strengthen Çimko’s balance sheet and have a strong demonstration effect on other Turkish companies seeking to diversify their sources of funding in the capital markets.



Çimko operates two integrated cement plants in Turkiye, the Narli cement plant has a cement capacity of 5Mta and the Adiyaman plant has a cement capacity of 1.6Mta.