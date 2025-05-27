Advertisement

Heidelberg Materials announced a partnership with environmental consultants Arup Group to advance decarbonisation through the deployment of carbon capture and storage (CCS) in cement production.

"From next month, Heidelberg Materials' Brevik CCS facility in Norway will be the first CCS plant in operation at scale within the global cement industry. In combination with storage, this will enable the company to supply evoZero, the world’s first carbon captured cement and concrete. This is an essential step in unlocking decarbonisation of the cement sector across Europe," Heidelberg Materials said.

Following the signing of the memorandum of understanding, the companies will research and evaluate CCS opportunities, building on a collaboration started in November.

Heidelberg Materials’ Chief Sustainability and New Technologies Officer, Katharina Beumelburg, said: "Decarbonising our industry is an urgent and monumental task and can only be achieved in close collaboration between the most important players. Our know-how and pioneering role in CCUS, combined with Arup's techno-economic and strategic expertise when it comes to reducing emissions in the global built environment create a perfect fit."