The World Cement Association (WCA) has concluded its 8th General Assembly (GA), held on 16 May in Hefei, China, at the Steigenberger Icons Hotel. The hybrid event brought together representatives from WCA member organisations both in person and virtually to review the association’s achievements over the past year, approve key resolutions, and discuss plans for 2025 and beyond.

The GA opened with welcome remarks from WCA Secretary General, Rong Yakun, followed by an address from WCA President, Wei Rushan, president and executive director of China National Building Materials Co Ltd (CNBM).

In his speech, Wei Rushan urged the global cement sector to embrace peace, rationality, innovation, and responsibility amid a turbulent geopolitical and economic landscape. “In adversity, relentless innovation is the lifeline for our industry. We must evolve—reimagining not just our strategies and structures, but our very mindset,” he said.



“The cement sector stands at a crossroads, facing geopolitical uncertainty, economic headwinds, and urgent environmental demands. Yet by embracing the spirit of inclusiveness, openness, sharing, and win-win cooperation, we can unite forward-thinking leaders and jointly forge a path toward a stronger, more sustainable future,” he continued.

Citing the impacts of global conflicts, overcapacity, and volatile demand, he emphasised that sustainable growth hinges on technological advancement, social responsibility, and collaborative transformation.

WCA members were pleased to re-elect three directors to the Board: Mohammed Ali Al-Garni, chief executive officer of Saudi Cement Co, Matias Cardarelli, chief executive officer of PPC, and Kevin Lunney, chief operations officer at Mannok Holdings DAC. Each brings extensive industry experience and regional insight to the association, supporting its mission to drive global collaboration and innovation.